Marcus Rashford is thrilled to have Cristiano Ronaldo back at Old Trafford and is hoping the superstar forward can provide "a push" for Manchester United to win trophies.

The Portugal forward made a sensational return to the red half of Manchester on deadline day this year and has since scored five goals in just six appearances across all competitions – the most of any player at the club.

The 36-year-old has done so despite ranking third at United this season for total shots (23), recording the best conversion rate (21.74 per cent) of any player at the club who has taken at least eight shots.

Ronaldo's finishing and ability to find dangerous positions clearly remain at an elite level, with the forward slightly outperforming his expected goals total of 4.27 – the highest mark of any United player by some distance, with Bruno Fernandes second on 2.44.

Without Ronaldo, United last earned silverware in 2017, collecting an EFL Cup and Europa League double under Jose Mourinho, and have not won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

Rashford, however, believes having five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo back could be the catalyst the club needs in their pursuit of success.

"[Having Ronaldo back at the club is] a great feeling for me as a player, but also as a fan of the club as well," Rashford told BBC Breakfast.

"It's always nice when a club legend finds a way back to the club. To be playing with him back at Old Trafford is a terrific feeling and hopefully gives us a push to start winning more trophies."

Rashford has not played for club or country since England's penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 due to a shoulder injury.

The Three Lions star missed just four matches for United in 2020-21, making 57 appearances across all competitions in which he scored 21 goals and assisted 12.

Among outfield players in Europe's top five leagues, Rashford's 4,153 minutes were the 16th-most last season, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka (4,707) top of that list.

In the forward's five full seasons as a senior United player, Rashford made 253 appearances, second only to Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (255) in that time.

The 23-year-old – who was recently awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester due to his campaign against child poverty – returned to full training at the start of October and is hoping to be back in action sooner rather than later.

"My recovery is I wouldn't say coming to an end, because obviously I have to keep looking after it, but I'm in a much better place physically and mentally," Rashford added.

"Last year was a very long season for me, I got this injury at the end of September, and gradually it got that little bit worse, but now I'm fully free of that, I feel much better physically and mentally."