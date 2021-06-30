Manchester United star Marcus Rashford appeared to confirm Jadon Sancho's blockbuster arrival from Borussia Dortmund via social media on Tuesday.

Sancho has long been linked with a move to United and the Premier League giants are reportedly nearing a deal to sign the England international.

After failing to prise Sancho from Dortmund at the start of 2020-21, United are believed to be on the cusp of finally landing the 21-year-old.

Rashford – on England duty with Sancho at Euro 2020 – seemingly confirmed the proposed transfer in a since-deleted tweet.

After a Twitter user wrote "Announce Sancho, Marcus", Rashford replied: "Yes x".

Sancho provided eight goals and 11 assists in 26 Bundesliga games, and was the division's fifth most successful chance creator, carving out 67 opportunities.

The former Manchester City sensation ended the 2020-21 season with 16 goals across all competitions as Dortmund finished third in the Bundesliga and reached the Champions League quarter-finals.

Sancho also scored twice in Dortmund's 4-1 DFB-Pokal triumph over RB Leipzig, while supplying an assist for Erling Haaland in the final.