Marcus Rashford is keen to ensure Manchester United's 7-0 loss to Liverpool does not define their season, calling on his team-mates to "trust the process".

A week on from ending their six-year wait for silverware in the EFL Cup final, Erik ten Hag's men were dismantled in brutal fashion at Anfield.

Liverpool dealt United their biggest ever defeat in this fixture, with the nature of the collapse harking back to the woeful displays of last season.

Prior to Sunday's match, Rashford had played a key role in leading a United resurgence, and he now wants to ensure their campaign is not derailed.

"I wish we could play a game today to try and put things right," Rashford wrote on Twitter. "The result is the result, and we can’t see past that!

"We must not let it define our season. We have to trust the process and stick together."