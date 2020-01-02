Christian Pulisic would welcome new signings at Chelsea even if it increases competition for places at Stamford Bridge.

United States forward Pulisic was Chelsea's last signing but, after the club's transfer ban was reduced on appeal, they are reportedly ready to splash the cash in the January window.

Jadon Sancho and Wilfried Zaha, who also play wide, are said to be among Chelsea's targets as they seek to add depth to Frank Lampard's young squad.

Pulisic, who has scored five goals in 16 Premier League appearances since joining from Borussia Dortmund, is not worried about the prospect of fresh faces at Chelsea.

"It is normal, teams look to improve their team and if players do come in there is competition, that is how it goes," Pulisic told reporters.

"So we'll be ready for that and hopefully we'll have players that come in and want to help us."

Pulisic was speaking after Chelsea's indifferent form continued with a 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion to get their 2020 up and running.

The Blues have only won two of their past six league games, remaining fourth in the table despite their stumbling performances of late.

Pulisic feels a lack of cutting edge was a factor in their draw at Brighton, for whom Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored a stunning equaliser with an overhead kick.

"[It's a case of] just being clinical, experience and knowing how to manage a game," Pulisic added. "We said at half-time that we had the chance to kill the game and we just weren't able to. We couldn't get the goal and, in the end, they found an unbelievable goal.

"It is doing a bit more to keep going, attack and create chances and just have that killer instinct. Just a little bit of that, we are missing that. I can do better with that as well. Just being more clinical in the final third, finding the right pass or shot and scoring the goals."