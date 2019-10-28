Christian Pulisic described his outing for Chelsea at Burnley as a "perfect day" after his hat-trick helped Frank Lampard's side to a 4-2 win at Turf Moor.

In his first Premier League start since August, Pulisic produced a standout display for the Blues on Saturday, scoring his side's first three goals before Willian netted a fourth.

Jay Rodriguez and Dwight McNeil made the scoreline more respectable for Burnley but could not take away from Pulisic's performance as Chelsea secured a seventh win in a row in all competitions.

The United States international has struggled for regular game time since completing a reported £58million transfer from Borussia Dortmund and there had been suggestions he could be sent out on loan in January.

However, after an "incredible" day at Burnley, the 21-year-old is confident he is growing more and more adjusted to life at Stamford Bridge.

"It feels incredible, I can't really put it into words. It couldn't have been a more perfect day for me," said Pulisic, as quoted by The Standard.

"I was thinking about it at half-time, it was one right [foot] and one left and I don't normally score headers, so it was pretty crazy how it turned out.

"As I get older, I want to improve every day and being here and training and working with these guys every day, playing at the highest level, I've learned so much already. It's been a crazy experience.

"It's the competition every week, it's the physicality. It's a combination of everything, the schedule, it's getting used to this whole environment but I'm enjoying every moment of it."

Pulisic insists Lampard has made it clear he has faith in the forward, who hopes his stellar performance is "just the start".

"He believes in me and he's told me that," said Pulisic. "You have to keep working hard in training and earn your spot. That's how it is at the highest level. I'm going to continue to do so.

"I wanted to be on the field as much as I could right from the start. That is everyone's goal. But I didn't come here expecting everything to be easy and have an easy route and start every game. It's not always that easy. So, I came in and had to work for my spot just like everyone does. I'm proud of the journey I've had so far."