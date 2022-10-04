Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has declared he is in "no rush" to select a first-choice goalkeeper between Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy.

Mendy had been long established as the club's number one prior to Potter's arrival at Stamford Bridge, playing a key role in the Champions League success in 2020-21, but has been absent from the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss' first two games in charge due to injury.

Kepa has stepped up in his place and Potter hailed the Spaniard's performance in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace, his first win since taking charge.

Ahead of the Champions League clash against Milan, Potter was quizzed on who will be his first-choice option between the sticks but left the door open for both players to stake their claim.

"If you look at what we've got over the next six weeks, it's an incredible schedule, so I'm in no rush to name a number one or number two," he said.

"I thought Kepa did really well [against Crystal Palace]. He made a couple of big saves but also his distribution, in terms of his decision-making, was really strong.

"You need players to step up and perform and Kepa did that. I am really happy for him and he's played a big part in helping us record a strong three points."

"I want to get Edouard fit and ready to play and then we have two goalkeepers and in an ideal world, you let football decide. We've got two ones we trust and that's a good situation for us."

Chelsea sit rock-bottom of their Champions League group after the first two games, losing to Dinamo Zagreb in Thomas Tuchel's final game in charge, before being held to a 1-1 draw by Salzburg in Potter's first game at the helm.

That raises the importance of Wednesday's clash against Serie A champions Milan, but Potter is excited about the tough test that the Italian outfit present.

"They're a top team, as were Salzburg in terms of how competitive they were. Every game is different. It's a massive challenge for us and an exciting challenge for us," he added.

"We'll try for three points. It's important to win, but we're playing against a top opponent so we have to play well and create a good atmosphere. We're looking forward to it."