Paul Pogba is "not satisfied" with how Manchester United have performed over the past five seasons and says he does not feel as though he has a role at Old Trafford.

France international Pogba returned to United in 2016 for a then-record transfer fee of £89million (€105m) following four trophy-laden campaigns with Juventus.

Pogba has had far less success on the trophy front at United, having won only the EFL Cup and Europa League – both of those coming under Jose Mourinho in 2016-17.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is widely expected to depart on a free transfer, with Juve and Barcelona among the clubs reportedly interested.

With United out of each cup competition this term and battling for a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League, Pogba is heading for a fifth year without any silverware at club level.

"We have to be honest, I am not satisfied over the last five years, not at all," he told La Figaro. "This year, it's dead, we will win nothing again.

"Whether it is with Manchester or in another club, I want to win trophies."

Pogba has won the World Cup and UEFA Nations League with France, whom he is currently on duty with ahead of friendlies against Ivory Coast and South Africa.

And unlike at club level with United, where he has played under three managers, Pogba feels far more settled with Les Blues with long-serving boss Didier Deschamps in charge.

"It's simple. With France, I play, and, in addition, in my position. I know my role, I feel the confidence of the coach and the players," he said.

"It's normal to feel this difference with Manchester, because it's hard to be consistent when you often change position, game system or partners.

"At Manchester United, do I really have a role? I ask the question and I don't have the answer."