Philippe Coutinho wants to return to the Premier League after his Bayern Munich loan finishes but could yet remain with parent club Barcelona, according to his agent Kia Joorabchian.

Coutinho left England for Barca in 2018 having spent five years with Liverpool, with the Catalans bringing him in to help alleviate the loss of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain the previous year.

The move did not work out, with his first full season at Camp Nou marred by poor form, which in turn led to jeers and criticism from Barca fans.

He left for Bayern on loan last year, with the German champions given the option to purchase him for €120million, but having only made 15 Bundesliga starts in 2019-20, it came as little surprise when club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed in May that they let the clause expire.

Coutinho does not appear to have a future at Barca, while several English clubs have been credited with an interest, though Joorabchian says no decisions have been made.

"At the moment, with Coutinho, he is so focused on getting through the next stage of the Champions League," the agent told TalkSPORT.

"He has got a massive game - the club that owns him against the club he is playing for. So, he is in a massive situation at the moment.

"He is going to play Barcelona, he is looking forward to it. He is looking forward to winning the Champions League. I think they [Bayern] have a side that has the potential to be there, definitely the potential to be there.

"And I think after the Champions League is finished, and whatever happens, then we will sit down.

"I haven't even spoken to him about it actually. It could be that Barcelona is the ultimate destination.

"He loves the Premier League, he wants to come to the Premier League, but finances and the numbers and the situation of COVID-19 are all going to play a big part, because he is a big player with big numbers."