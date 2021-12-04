Pep Guardiola looked ahead to Manchester City's latest Premier League fixture at Watford on Friday and said there was a long way to go in the season but he was 'satisfied' with his team's performance so far.

The champions lie second in the table with 32 points from 14 matches, a point behind current leaders Chelsea and a point ahead of Liverpool.

The three clubs have opened up a gap over the rest at the top, but Guardiola refused to play up the prospect of a three-way battle for the title.

"Every season you do the same question after 10 or 15 or 20 fixtures," he said. "'This the most exciting Premier League ever exists in the universe'. It's nice, but we will see. It's just one quarter of the season. For all three teams it's good, but you know it's many, many games still to play."