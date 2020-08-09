Pedro has confirmed his departure from Chelsea after "five wonderful years" with the Premier League club.

The Spanish forward is out of contract with the Blues and is rumored to be heading for Italy next, reportedly to join Serie A side Roma on a two-year deal.

His final appearance for Chelsea came to a painful end, as he suffered a dislocated shoulder during the FA Cup final loss to Arsenal. He has since undergone surgery on the injury and did not feature in the Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Pedro reflected on his successful time at Stamford Bridge, thanking all those who helped him feel at home following his move from Barcelona in 2015.

"After five wonderful years my stage at Chelsea comes to an end," he wrote.

"Thanks a lot to the club's board, to the coaches and team-mates I've had, and of course to the fans: thank you for the experience of being a member of your big family. I've been very happy here, you've made me feel like home.

"It's been a pleasure and an honor to play for this club and win the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League titles, as well as competing in one of the world's best football leagues.

"I made the right choice, I take with me wonderful and unforgettable memories."

Pedro was part of Antonio Conte's Chelsea squad who secured the Premier League title in the 2016-17 season, while he also won the FA Cup and the Europa League with the London club.