Two men have been charged following an attempted robbery of Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac.

Ozil and Kolasinac were targeted in an incident on Platts Lane, Hampstead, north-west London on July 25.

The Met police released a statement on Tuesday to confirm charges were brought against Ashley Smith, 30, and Jordan Northover, 26.

KOLASINAC: I WANT TO LEAVE KNIFE ATTACK BEHIND ME

Both men have charged with attempted robbery and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public area.

Mr Smith, of Cardinals Way, north London, faces an additional charge of possession of cannabis and has been remanded in custody. He will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday October 3.

Mr Northover, of West Yorkshire, is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court via video link on Wednesday.

Kolasinac and Ozil missed the beginning of the Premier League season due to fears over their security after the incident, but have since returned to the side.