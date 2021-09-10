Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo revealed that the club's South American trio of Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso, and Davinson Sanchez are in Croatia after returning from the international break.

The trio traveled to South America for World Cup qualifiers last week, despite the clubs not being able to release them due to the games being in red-list countries.

The players can now train in Croatia and return to the UK after 10 days.

If they'd come back to the UK direct, they would have spent the same period in a quarantine hotel.