Bruno Fernandes agreed with the Manchester United fans' assessment that the team were "not fit to wear the shirt" in Saturday's humiliating defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

United went down 4-0 at the Amex Stadium and were perhaps fortunate not to have conceded more against a Brighton team previously without a home win in 2022.

This is set to go down as United's worst season of the Premier League era, already having conceded their most goals in a single campaign and certain to fall short of the previous low benchmark in terms of points.

And United supporters turned on their team as a shocking second half played out, chanting: "You're not fit to wear the shirt."

Star midfielder Fernandes had no issue with that view when it was relayed to him in a post-match interview with Sky Sports.

"I include myself in that," he said. "What we did today, what I did today, was not enough to be in the Manchester United shirt, and I accept that."