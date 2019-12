Freddie Ljungberg's first game in temporary charge of Arsenal ended in a 2-2 draw against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday thanks to a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Teemu Pukki put Norwich ahead via a deflected effort before Aubameyang equalised with a retaken penalty kick, having seen his initial effort from the spot saved.

NORWICH STRIKE FIRST 🔰 pic.twitter.com/qLjmXTwwAI — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 1, 2019

Todd Cantwell restored Norwich's advantage with a smart finish before Aubameyang levelled for a second time from a corner.

Aubameyang's 10th goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/6CTOmnygAk — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 1, 2019

Ljungberg, who played for Arsenal between 1998 and 2007, was promoted from a coaching role to interim boss after Unai Emery was sacked on Friday.