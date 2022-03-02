JURGEN KLOPP

Head Coach, Liverpool

"No team yet in the history of British football has ever won the quadruple right? Because it's really difficult. We won the Carabao Cup, we are behind [Manchester] City in the Premier League. We play Norwich tomorrow night after playing 120 minutes on Sunday. And we play West Ham. And the fun part of your job is obviously counting the points before we play the games, but we have to play them still. So, we're not even close to thinking about any crazy stuff like that. We just want everyone to try to make sure that the boys are fit enough to face Norwich in a proper way.”

