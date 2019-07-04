Manchester City's new club-record signing Rodri is excited to get going under Pep Guardiola after completing his move from Atletico Madrid.

The Premier League champions activated the reported €70million ($79m) release clause in Rodri's Atletico contract to make him their first major signing of the close season.

He joins City on a five-year deal and overtakes Riyad Mahrez as the club's most expensive transfer.

And the Spain international is relishing the prospect of working for Guardiola, who has won five major honours with City over the past two seasons following a trophyless first campaign at the Etihad Stadium.

"What City have achieved in the last two years has been amazing and I'm looking forward to being part of such a talented squad," Rodri told his new side's official website.

"It's not just the titles they have won, but the way they have managed it, playing attacking football at all times. It's a style that excites me, as do the club's ambitions.

"I can't wait to start working with Pep Guardiola and my new team-mates and hopefully we can achieve great things together."

After earning a reputation as being one of the finest holding midfielders in Europe during his only season with Atletico, Rodri was widely considered to be among Guardiola's top transfer targets ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

"Rodri has proven himself to be a hugely talented, young midfielder, who has all the attributes we are looking for," said Txiki Begiristain, City's director of football.

"He works hard defensively, makes himself available to receive the ball and uses it well when in possession. He is a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola's team and we are confident he will be a success."

Rodri has been handed the number 16 shirt and is City's second signing of the week following the return of full-back Angelino from PSV.