Covid continues to have a major impact on sport.

The NBA on Sunday postponed a total of five games involving nine teams in response to rising coronavirus numbers, raising the number of contests that have been pushed back this season to seven.

Rafael Nadal tested positive for the coronavirus after playing in an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi, the Spaniard said on Monday.

Tottenham Hotspur have been forced to forfeit a Europa Conference League game that can’t be rescheduled following a bout of COVID-19 cases at the club, eliminating the team from the competition.