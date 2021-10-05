PAUL DICKOV

Manchester City, 1996-2002

"You know, he's possibly one of the best, if not the best player in the world at the minute."

JURGEN KLOPP

Manager, Liverpool

"Only the best players in the world score goals like this. The first touch, the first challenge he wins and then going there and putting it on the right foot and finishing the situation off like he did was absolutely exceptional and you are right. Because this club never forgets anything. People will talk about this goal for a long, long time and in 56 years still when they remember this game."



JOSE ENRIQUE

Liverpool 2011-16

"Listen, it doesn't surprise me him scoring. Obviously when you watch it, you're like 'wow what a goal', but he's made a few of them already, you know, very, very good goals,at this level. He doesn't surprise me any more."



PAUL DICKOV

Manchester City, 1996-2002

"I think within the Premier League, everybody realises what a fantastic player he is and the consistency shown since he's gone to Liverpool - his goal record speaks for itself. Even when Liverpool were struggling last season, he was the one that really stepped up to the plate, still up there on the goalscoring charts. And I think because he’s not an out-and-out striker, I think his goal record is even more impressive."



JOSE ENRIQUE

Liverpool 2011-16

"I don't know what he's asking for from Liverpool to renew his contract, but I say give him whatever he wants, because in my opinion at the moment, take Messi and Ronaldo [out] because of the history they have and everything like that, but you tell me one player at the moment in the world of football that I would take if I was a manager and I would say Salah."

PAUL DICKOV

Manchester City, 1996-2002

"He plays on the right wing a lot of the time cutting in and his goals-to-games record is just outstanding. And I think it's only really now, to go back to your point, that you're seeing that he's getting the recognition from outside of England about what a fantastic player he is. He's been so underrated, under the radar and, as you said, he never really gets mentioned with the top, top players. But I think now he deserves to be in it and should be mentioned in the same bracket."