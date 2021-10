Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah unveiled a life-size waxwork of himself at Madame Tussauds in London.

Salah has been immortalised at the famous London landmark which the general public will be able to see from Friday 22nd October.

Affectionately dubbed 'The Egyptian King' by Liverpool supporters, Salah has been in lethal form since the start of the new season having scored 12 goals in 11 appearances.