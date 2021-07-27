Manchester United have confirmed they have reached an agreement in principle with Real Madrid for defender Raphael Varane.
With only 12 months remaining on his Madrid contract, Varane has been allowed to join the Red Devils.
United are reported to be paying a fee of £42.7million (€50m) to secure the transfer, which is subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised.
𝗕𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗶𝗿, 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 👋— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2021
We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of @RaphaelVarane to United! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC