Manchester United let Erik ten Hag down in the January transfer window by not signing a striker, club great Gary Neville has declared.

Defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday saw United slip to fourth in the Premier League, one point above Tottenham, who they hold a game in handover, with a fierce scrap for a top-four finish looming before the end of the season.

United's away form has been a major issue this season, with six of their seven defeats coming on the road, and upcoming trips to face fellow European chasers Tottenham and Brighton and Hove Albion will be a cause for concern.

According to Neville, the club's failure to adequately recruit a new forward in the mid-season window, following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, is at the root of their issues.

"He was badly let down, Erik ten Hag, in January, if you look at it. Because that Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan was done in November," the Sky Sports pundit said.

"He was always going to leave at the start of the World Cup. Manchester United then had six weeks before the transfer window began.

"They made a conscious decision not to give Erik ten Hag the money because they have not got the money. They made a conscious decision to tell him he was going to have to bring somebody in on loan.

"Who is going to loan Manchester United a world-class striker in January? Nobody is going to do that.

"I do not blame Wout Weghorst at all. He has done a really good job. He is a placeholder for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, and I think he is doing absolutely everything he can do out there on the pitch.

"He is obviously not good enough to be a Manchester United striker. But they needed support in January.

"They lost Ronaldo, they lost Edinson Cavani in the summer, and Anthony Martial was injured. You cannot play without a center-forward. To play football really well your center-forward and your goalkeeper have to play well. It is just a rule. He does not always play well.

"So, for me, Erik ten Hag was let down badly in January by the club in the sense that they have this £900million of debt and they could not afford to bring in anyone else. That is the harsh reality of it."