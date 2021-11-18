Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward insisted the club's "top priority is success on the pitch" amid growing doubts over manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future as the Red Devils struggle this season.

Solskjaer is under mounting pressure after United were outclassed 2-0 by neighbors Manchester City in the Premier League derby prior to the international break, having been humiliated 5-0 at the hands of Liverpool last month.

United have lost four of their past six games as the Red Devils already find themselves nine points adrift of leaders Chelsea ahead of Saturday's trip to Watford.

Woodward – who is due to leave his role at the end of the year – backed Solskjaer as he announced United's latest financial results.

"While these financial results today demonstrate our resilience through the pandemic, our top priority is success on the pitch," said Woodward and added: "The manager, players, and everyone at the club are determined to achieve that objective."

United have lost four of their last six league games (W1 D1), as many as they had in their previous 40 in the competition (W24 D12). Four points are United's fewest over a six-game spell in the Premier League since November-December 2015 under Louis van Gaal (three).

Meanwhile, United are winless in three Premier League matches against newly-promoted teams, drawing against West Brom, Leeds United, and Fulham last season. They have not gone four in a row without a win against such opposition since a run ending in September 1997 that saw them fail to beat Sunderland, Derby, Leicester City and Bolton.