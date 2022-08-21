Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is relishing the challenge of facing Liverpool, issuing a rallying cry to the club's supporters after a torrid start.

Erik ten Hag's side welcome their north west rivals to Old Trafford on the back of a woeful start to the season, losing back-to-back matches at Brighton and Brentford to stand pointless in the early stages of 2022-23.

While there is additional pressure on Monday's fixture, with Liverpool also seeking their first win of the season after consecutive draws, Rashford is feeling no different to how he did in previous encounters.

''To be honest, I feel exactly the same [as in the past]," he told the club's official website.

"Against anyone, you want to win but against your Liverpools and Manchester Citys, you want to prove why you play for Manchester United.

"Winning against Liverpool is the same feeling as when I was a kid."

Fans have made their frustrations clear throughout the transfer window and in the early stage of the season, with the Glazer family's ownership coming under regular criticism from supporters and the media alike.

Further demonstrations against the American owners are expected at Old Trafford on Monday but, while fans may have their attention cast towards the bigger picture, Rashford is confident they will be focused on supporting the team during the clash to help propel the squad to a positive result.

"From what I can remember, when we've beaten Liverpool, the fans have helped us massively," he added.

"It's always a difficult game physically and mentally, so we'll definitely need them. They'll be up for the game, they'll want to beat Liverpool just as much as we do.''