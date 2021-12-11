Ralf Rangnick will not attempt to convince Paul Pogba to sign a new contract with Manchester United should the midfielder wish to move away.

Pogba, who has not featured for United since sustaining a hamstring injury on international duty with France in October, is out of contract at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old previously indicated he does not intend to agree to fresh terms at Old Trafford, where he has spent the past five and a half years in his second spell with the Premier League club.

Agent Mino Raiola confirmed on Friday that Pogba has been offered a contract extension in Manchester, while suggesting Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich may make a move for his client.

LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain have been regularly linked with the Frenchman, meanwhile, and former side Juventus are also reported to hold an interest.

With Pogba's future yet again the subject of intense speculation, interim United manager Rangnick does not believe it is his job to talk any player into staying at the club.

"I wouldn't say he is not worth keeping but players need to want to stay and play for the club," Rangnick said ahead of Saturday's trip to Norwich City.

"If a player doesn't want to play for a club like Manchester United, even in the long term, I don't think it makes sense to convince him to change his mind.

"This is such a massive club, with fantastic support, I don't think anyone at the club should try to convince a player to stay.

"Let's have him come back, get fully fit and training with the team, then we will see where we stand."

Since re-joining from Serie A's Juventus in August 2016, Pogba has played 62 percent of United's Premier League minutes (11,502 played out of a possible 18,450).

Despite featuring in just 13 of United's 22 games in all competitions this term, Pogba's tally of seven assists is bettered only by Bruno Fernandes (eight) among his teammates.

Indeed, each of those assists have come in the Premier League from nine appearances.

Of those to have played as many games in Europe's top five leagues this term, only four others have assisted more goals per 90 minutes than Pogba (1) – Kevin Behrens, Luis Muriel (both 1.02), Mathias Pereira Lage (1.12) and Louis Schaub (1.25).

Pogba is due to return from a training camp in Dubai this weekend, but Rangnick does not expect him to make his first-team comeback until next year.

"I have to get to know him I have to speak to him when he is back. It is about being fully physically fit. The way we want to play is high intensity," the German added.

"It will take some time for him to get fully fit. Once he is fully fit, I see him as a midfielder rather than a striker or a left-winger."

"The only thing of interest to me is how do we get him fully fit."

"He can be an important player, I am fully aware of that. But that is true for all the players. I am not only the coach of Paul Pogba. I am also the coach of all the other players."