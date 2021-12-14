Manchester United's Premier League game against Brentford on Tuesday has been postponed following a COVID-19 outbreak among the Red Devils players and staff.

United confirmed on Monday that the club's Carrington Training Complex would be closed for 24 hours "to minimise risk of any further infection".

The Premier League Board announced the decision to postpone the game, which is clarified in a statement was made "following guidance from medical advisers".

Manchester United said in a statement: "Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the Club requested the match to be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors."

Sunday's top-flight match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham was also postponed after several confirmed positives among players and staff at the London club.

The pair of postponed games come as the Premier League recorded its highest figures of COVID-19 cases for a seven-day period after 42 positive tests were returned, surpassing the 40 from January. The results come from a total of 3,805 tests carried out in the week of December 6-12.

The Premier League added in a statement: "With the health of players and staff the priority, and in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures.

"These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time."

Although the details of players and staff affected are not divulged, Tottenham, Manchester United, Leicester City, Brighton and Aston Villa have all revealed they have cases.