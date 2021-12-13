Manchester United's Premier League clash with Brentford on Tuesday is in doubt after an outbreak of coronavirus led to the club's training facilities being shut down.

United confirmed on Monday that their Carrington Training Complex would be closed for 24 hours "to minimize the risk of any further infection" after several staff and players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Red Devils said discussions were ongoing with the Premier League over whether it is safe for the match at Brentford Community Stadium to go ahead.

A statement read: "Manchester United can confirm that following PCR test confirmation of [Sunday's] positive LFT [lateral flow test] COVID-19 cases among the first-team staff and players, the decision has been taken to close down first-team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours, to minimize the risk of any further infection.

"Individuals who tested positive are isolating per Premier League protocols.

"Given the cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the club is in discussion with the Premier League whether it is safe for Tuesday's fixture against Brentford to continue, both from a COVID infection and player preparation perspective.

"Team and staff travel to London will be deferred pending the result of that discussion."

Sunday's top-flight match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham was postponed after several confirmed positives among players and staff at the London club.

United have won both of their Premier League matches under interim manager Ralf Rangnick 1-0, with Crystal Palace and Norwich City on the receiving end.