Fred suggested Manchester United must develop a long-term plan for success, while the midfielder called for clarity on who will be the next permanent manager at Old Trafford.

United have lost just one of 14 Premier League games since Ralf Rangnick was placed in interim charge following the dismissal of club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That upturn in form leaves the Red Devils fourth in the league after a 4-2 win at Leeds United on Sunday, four points clear of Champions League chasers Arsenal and West Ham United.

Fred was on target in the victory at Elland Road, but the Brazil international believes a solution must be found for the benefit of United in the longer term.

"It's a bit strange," Fred told TNT Sports Brasil of working under an interim manager. "I know in football it's important to get good results as soon as possible, but it's also important to have a long-term plan.

"I think it's a little bad for us not to have one, at the moment it's all about the short-term goals. We don't know how it's going to be after the end of this season."

Rangnick has repeatedly reiterated that his focus is to secure Champions League qualification next term by finishing in the Premier League's top four.

The German manager has already agreed to stay on as a consultant after his short-term managerial role comes to its conclusion at the end of the season, with Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane reported targets for United on a permanent basis.

But the immediate attention will turn to the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, and Fred suggested the Red Devils are capable of winning the competition.

"I know we're not playing our best football, but we have a lot of quality names in our squad," he added. "I see many other teams playing far off from their best as well.

"[To win it] it wouldn't be crazy, it could happen, but we have to work our socks off because we're far away from being one of the favourites in this competition."