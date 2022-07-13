Raphael Varane says Manchester United must "improve in everything" in a new era under Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils struggled again last season, failing to qualify for the Champions League or win a trophy.

Ten Hag was lured from Ajax as the permanent successor to interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who stepped in following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking last November.

The Dutchman's reign got off to a winning start during their pre-season tour on Tuesday, hammering Liverpool 4-0 in Bangkok.

Varane says United must improve in all areas in order to become a force once again.

"We know exactly how we want to play," Varane told Sky Sports. "The manager explained very well what we have to do and it's absolutely clear.

"So we know we have to be very fit because it's a very physical way to play. This is just the start of the pre-season so it's just the beginning, but we know exactly where we want to go.

"I think we know exactly what we have to do - we have to improve in everything.

"We have ambition for this season but also, most important, we have to work with humility. I think it's the most important."

Varane was hampered by injuries during his first campaign at Old Trafford, with a lack of a consistent center-back partnership an issue as Harry Maguire came under fire.

The France defender hopes he can complete uninterrupted preparations for his second term, with the World Cup in Qatar also on the horizon.

"Personally, it's an opportunity for me to have a real pre-season, to get fit and to be ready because it'll be a very long season with a lot of games and high intensity," he said.

"I will try to be ready and to be fit, and obviously I'm very excited for this season coming and I'm very happy to be with Manchester and in this great club. We will try to win some trophies."