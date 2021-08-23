Manchester City will unveil statues of former players Vincent Kompany and David Silva ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Arsenal with another of Sergio Aguero to follow in 2022.

The trio have been key players during City's emergence as a football superpower and played crucial roles on the pitch.

Kompany, now head coach of Anderlecht, captained City to the Premier League title in 2011-12, their first English league championship in 44 years.

The Belgian won three more in 2013–14, 2017–18, 2018–19 in addition to two FA Cups and four League Cups.

Aguero, who left City at the end of last season and joined Barcelona, is City's all-time leading goalscorer with 260 goals.

The most famous of the Argentina striker's goals dramatically delivered that first Premier League title with virtually the last kick of the game against QPR.

Spanish midfielder Silva, now at Real Socieded, was also instrumental in City's success and made 436 appearances in all competitions for the club between 2010 and 2020.

Award-winning sculptor Andy Scott was the artist commissioned to create the statues on behalf of City.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said the decision to honour the three players was based on their unparalleled contribution to the club's transformation.

He told City's website: "Ultimately, Vincent and David do not need statues to enshrine their achievements at Manchester City over the past decade. They are already revered as icons of their generation.

"But what these artworks give us, and generations to come, is the opportunity to be reminded of, and savour, the truly magical moments created by both men.”

Al Mubarak has since indicated that further work is being undertaken to ensure the legends of earlier eras are appropriately celebrated.

Scott added: "On hearing that I had secured the commission to bring Vincent, David and now Sergio to life in sculpture form, I was absolutely thrilled.

"It's an unbelievable honour to work on something that will be visited by hundreds of thousands of fans as they remember and celebrate the achievement of their footballing heroes."