Manchester City have confirmed the signing of full-back Sergio Gomez on a four-year deal from Anderlecht.

The 21-year-old, formerly of Barcelona's youth set-up and Borussia Dortmund, worked with ex-City captain Vincent Kompany at the Belgian club and has joined for a reported fee of £11 million.

Gomez is City's fourth acquisition of the transfer window, following on from the captures of Kalvin Phillips, Erling Haaland and Stefan Ortega.

"I am incredibly proud and happy to have joined Manchester City," he told the club's official website.

"City are the best team in England and in Pep Guardiola I have a chance to learn and develop under the most outstanding manager in world football.

"To be able to be part of this club is a dream come true for me and something any young player would aspire to.

"The number of trophies City have won over the past few years has been incredible and the style of football the team plays under Pep is the most exciting in Europe.

"Playing for and being guided by Pep and his coaches is going to be very special.

"I've heard so much about the City fans and how passionate they are, so I can't wait to get started and to try and help the Club achieve even more."

City have won their opening two Premier League fixtures against West Ham and Bournemouth, with Newcastle United next up on Sunday.

Our new number 21 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/5oGXj5ZdUY

— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 16, 2022