John Stones has been ruled out for a month with a muscle injury, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.
City's defensive options had already been hit by Aymeric Laporte being ruled out for six months by a knee injury, while no replacement was signed for departed club captain Vincent Kompany.
That left Stones and Nicolas Otamendi as City's only senior centre-backs and the pair looked shaky last time out as City went down to their first Premier League defeat since January, losing 3-2 away to promoted Norwich City.
City will be further stretched for the upcoming period after Guardiola told reporters ahead of a Champions League trip to Shakhtar Donetsk that Stones was injured in training on Tuesday.
"A month, four or five weeks," Guardiola said when asked how long Stones would be out.
PEP: @PhilFoden is a virus problem with his stomach and not able for this game, I think (he will be back) for the next one.— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 17, 2019
