Manchester City and Liverpool will reignite their rivalry in the Community Shield, which will take place on July 30.

The new Premier League season is scheduled to start the following weekend, and champions City will take on FA Cup winners Liverpool in the campaign's traditional curtain-raiser.

Liverpool finished second in the top flight, one point off City, who came from behind on the final day against Aston Villa to secure their fourth league title in the space of five seasons in dramatic fashion.

Jurgen Klopp's team had harboured hopes of an unprecedented quadruple but ultimately had to settle for winning the two domestic cup competitions, having lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in last week's Champions League final.

While the Community Shield is typically held at Wembley Stadium, it is taking place at Leicester City's King Power Stadium on this occasion.

Wembley is hosting the final of the women's Euro 2022 tournament on the same weekend.

City lost last year's Community Shield 1-0 to 2020-21 FA Cup winners Leicester, going down to a late penalty from their former player Kelechi Iheanacho.

Liverpool featured in the 2020 Community Shield, albeit that was played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They lost to Arsenal on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Indeed, the last time the league champions won the trophy was in 2019 when City defeated Liverpool 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out, once again after the match had finished 1-1.