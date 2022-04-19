Harry Maguire insists revenge for a 5-0 hammering by Liverpool will be Manchester United's motivation, not the damage they can do to the quadruple hopes of Jurgen Klopp's side.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as a rampant Liverpool breezed past United at Old Trafford in October, contributing to the sacking of club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the following month.

Liverpool has since lifted the EFL Cup, reached the FA Cup final by defeating Premier League leaders Manchester City, whom they trail by one point in the league, and are in the Champions League last four against Villarreal.

Klopp's team has repeatedly quashed talks of the quadruple but could take another giant step towards an unprecedented achievement if they defeat Ralf Rangnick's side at Anfield on Tuesday.

That would leave them two points clear of Pep Guardiola's City, but United captain Maguire believes hampering Liverpool's quadruple hopes is not the main focus for the visitors.

"I don't think that's part of our motivation, to be honest," he said to Sky Sports.

"I think the motivation is going to Anfield, playing against Liverpool and winning a football match and getting three points for this club and the fans.

"The fans have stuck with us throughout this season, they turn up in their numbers wherever they go, they've been amazing in such a difficult season.

"For us to go to Anfield, perform well and get the three points, it would be a huge moment for us to give to the fans. So I think that's the big motivation for us."

Liverpool laid down a marker with their 5-0 thrashing at United, but performances since have further displayed the opposite trajectories of the two clubs, with 19 points separating them in the Premier League.

United could still qualify for the Champions League, though, sitting just three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham and level with fellow top-four chasers Arsenal, who have played a game fewer.

And Maguire wants his team to set the record straight when they head to their fierce rivals in a bid to boost their European hopes.

"That was such a low point, the lowest point of the season, one of the lowest points of my career, and I'm sure the rest of the lads', without international football involved in that," he said of the 5-0 defeat.

"You don't need the motivation to play in these games. It's such a big rivalry when you join this club you know the rivalry, it's one of the biggest in the world.

"It's a game we've got to look forward to. We know we're going to have to play at our best to get something, and that's what we've got to prepare for."