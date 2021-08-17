Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea has bolstered team-mate Marcos Alonso's optimism for the season ahead.

The Belgium forward moved back to Stamford Bridge from Inter for a reported £97.5million (€115m) fee, having proven prolific in Italy.

Lukaku led Inter to their first Serie A title in a decade last season, netting 24 league goals.

Having left the Blues in 2014, Lukaku rejoins a club who won the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel last term and Alonso is thrilled to have the 28-year-old on board.

"I'm looking forward to playing with him," the Spaniard told Chelsea's official website.

"He's going to be a great help for us. He's a great player, it's good to have him back and I'm looking forward to start training with him."

Alonso, who scored the opening goal in Saturday's curtain-raising 3-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace, was also delighted to have fans back at Stamford Bridge.

He is now hoping the team can build on last season's success with another strong campaign on all fronts.

"We all feel it. It's a massive difference. We were all looking forward to it and it's great to have the fans back," he said.

"I was very happy for that goal. It's been a tough pre-season as usual, so I'm very happy to start the season like that. I'm looking forward to the next one.

"We need to leave our Champions League victory for now and focus on the new season. There are a lot of things to play for. We need to go again like the end of last season, 100 per cent, and step by step we will get there."

Next up in Sunday's trip to London rivals Arsenal, where Lukaku will be in line to make his second debut for the club.