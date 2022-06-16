Luis Suarez has backed fellow Uruguayan Darwin Nunez to hit the ground running at Liverpool.

The Reds this week confirmed the signing of the 22-year-old on a "long-term contract" from Benfica. Nunez is costing Liverpool a reported £64million (€75m), with a further £21.4m in potential add-ons.

The striker joins after netting 48 goals in 85 appearances for Benfica, finishing as last season's Primeira Liga top scorer with 26 strikes.

He also scored in both of Benfica's Champions League matches against Liverpool and has begun to make his mark at the international level.

Suarez spent three and a half years at Liverpool before moving on in 2014 to Barcelona, where the goals continued to flow as he teamed up with Lionel Messi.

He later moved on to Atletico Madrid, whom he left at the end of the 2021-22 season, with the 35-year-old now seeking his next challenge.

Responding to a message on Instagram from Nunez which showed the young forward in Liverpool, Suarez wrote: "I was the first one too! But I hope you are the first in GOALS."

Suarez, 35, scored 82 goals for Liverpool, which sets a high target for Nunez.

Reds newcomer Nunez replied to Suarez by writing: "It is an honor for me to follow in your footsteps! I hope I can perform like you did in Liverpool!"