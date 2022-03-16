Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's current squad is the strongest it has been during his time in charge, but the Reds boss accepts some players will depart at the end of the season.

Liverpool might still win a quadruple this season as they look to add the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup to the EFL Cup they won last month.

The Reds are in the quarter-finals of the other two cup competitions and are four points behind league leaders Manchester City ahead of Wednesday's game at Arsenal.

Luis Diaz's arrival from Porto has further bolstered Klopp's options in attack and the German admits he is now spoiled for choice with Roberto Firmino also back from injury.

However, that has impacted the playing time of the likes of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, who have both been linked with moves away from Anfield.

But while Klopp is anticipating certain departures ahead of next season, he is confident of keeping hold of Liverpool's big-hitters.

"It's unlikely with the size of the squad that we now stay exactly like this together," he told Sky Sports.

"For sure, some of the players do not play often enough for their own understanding and we will see what will come in the summer and find solutions for those situations.

"But the core of the group has to stay together. There is no doubt about that."

Klopp is into his seventh season with Liverpool and, with Diaz instantly integrating into the side, he believes this current crop of players are the best he has had at his disposal.

"Of course," he said. "Funnily enough, apart from Luis, it is the same squad that we had when we started the season. We had this strong squad, they were just unavailable.

"Now they are available. That makes it the squad that we always wanted to have."

Question marks remain over the future of Mohamed Salah, who is out of contract at the end of next season and is reportedly no closer to agreeing fresh terms with the Reds.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are also into the final 18 months of their deals and all three players will be in their 30s come the start of next season.

"Some of the other guys, they are not old but in three or four years you might call them that," Klopp said when asked about the long-term status of his squad.

"For me, the best time for them is yet to come. But we have to prepare the club for the time after these boys as well.

"There must be a time after us and this time should ideally be more successful than we are now."