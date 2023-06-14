Alexis Mac Allister is exactly the type of player Liverpool need if they are to return to the top, according to Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool wrapped up a £35 million deal to sign the Argentina midfielder from Brighton last week.

The Reds are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing Premier League season that saw them miss out on the top four as they finished fifth despite a strong finish to the campaign.

Van Dijk, speaking before the Netherlands play Croatia in the Nations League semi-final in Rotterdam on Wednesday, thinks the swoop for Mac Allister is an ideal start to the transfer window.

"He is a very good player," said Van Dijk.

"Obviously, we have played against him many times [with Liverpool] and also with Holland against Argentina.

"He will definitely be a big addition and something we need in order to be back where we all want it to be.

"So it's a good start to the transfer window. Hopefully, we get a couple more quality additions and he is definitely one of the players who can make hopefully a difference for us in the next couple of years."

Mac Allister played 35 Premier League matches for Brighton last season.

The 24-year-old scored 10 times as Brighton impressively finished sixth, just one place behind Liverpool, to qualify for the Europa League.