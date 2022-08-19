Jurgen Klopp has told Darwin Nunez not to dwell on the disappointment of his home debut red card against Crystal Palace.

The Liverpool striker was sent off just before the hour mark of their 1-1 draw with Palace on Monday after reacting to a shove from Joachim Andersen by pushing his head into the Dane's face and will be suspended for the Reds' trip to Manchester United on Monday.

Nunez posted an apology on Twitter on Tuesday, and Klopp – who confirmed Roberto Firmino is back in training – insists the Uruguayan should move on quickly.

"Of course, we spoke to Darwin, and his reaction was like the reaction is in these situations," Klopp told reporters on Friday. "He was very disappointed with himself obviously that it happened, we spoke to him, the things the center-half did [he] will not be the only player in the world who is doing these kinds of things.

"It's like that, if somebody makes such a mistake and you tell them 'you should not do it' then [the response is] 'yeah, I know'. It's about emotions, it's about these kinds of things.

"He apologized, which is absolutely fine, but we told him it's not necessary to be walking through the building head down, miserable stuff like this. We are human beings, we make mistakes and you have to carry on, it's all fine. It happened once and it's okay."

Klopp also addressed rumors from Germany that midfielder Naby Keita is unhappy with a lack of playing time and could potentially leave the club, with the Reds boss dismissing them out of hand.

"It's really funny when I have to respond on 'news', because what you would learn on my side of the table is how often 0.0 is behind news," he said.

"No, nothing [in the stories], absolutely nothing. Naby was ill for a week, last game on the bench is full in training, looks really good, all fine. But not a player who is overly happy when he's not playing, but it's completely fine. Nobody came to me and asked me about that."

The German coach said after the draw against Palace he felt "like a witch was in the building" after several players were forced to miss the game with injury issues, including Joe Gomez, who was only fit enough to come off the bench, with Nat Phillips taking his place in the starting line-up in the absence of injured duo Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip.

Klopp did though confirm that Gomez is set to start at Old Trafford on Monday, saying: "He was really unlucky [before the Palace game]. He had a little thing, but I had to make a decision, he only came back to team training on Sunday.

"So yeah, big opportunity [for Gomez], he looks great in training. So he's back, he was in the squad last week, but now he's back in normal training and hopefully, it stays like this and yeah, he will start."

The former Borussia Dortmund head coach also warned against facing a wounded animal as he prepares his team to face a United side bottom of the Premier League table after starting the season with two defeats, including last weekend's 4-0 thrashing at Brentford.

"I would prefer to play them after they won 5-0, definitely," he said. "We drew two games so is it better to play us, or worse? I don't know, it's just the situation.

"I think the whole world will watch it, it's Monday night, and we will see how these two heavyweights deal with the situation. I would watch it. I will watch it, by the way!"