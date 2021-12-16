Liverpool became the first side in history to win 2,000 English top-flight games after defeating Newcastle United 3-1 at Anfield on Thursday.

Jonjo Shelvey silenced the home crowd on his return to his former club as he rifled in after seven minutes, but Diogo Jota soon levelled things up - Liverpool scoring in a club-record 32 consecutive games across all competitions.

Mohamed Salah put Jurgen Klopp's side into the ascendancy four minutes later, the forward matching Jamie Vardy's record of scoring or assisting in 15 consecutive Premier League games, before Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a magnificent long-range effort to seal victory.

Indeed, Salah has 24 goal involvements in the league this season (15 goals, nine assists), only former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer in 1994-95 has registered more before Christmas in the competition (16 goals, nine assists).

The Reds have now won 2,000 of their 4,227 top-flight fixtures (D1047 L1180), a win ratio of 47.3 per cent.

Liverpool have lifted the English top-flight title on 19 occasions, the first coming in the 1900-01 season, while their most recent was in the 2019-20 campaign and their first of the Premier League era.

With victory over Eddie Howe's side, Liverpool also extended their unbeaten top-flight run over Newcastle at Anfield to 26 games (D5 L21) and moved back within a point of leaders Manchester City, while going three clear of third-placed Chelsea.

Klopp's side next travel to Tottenham on Sunday as they aim to keep the pace with City and Chelsea at the top of the league.