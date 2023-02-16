Liverpool and Everton have been charged by the Football Association (FA) following a "mass confrontation" late in Monday's Merseyside derby.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds won the Premier League game 2-0 at Anfield thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

Usually a feisty encounter, proceedings were largely under control until a flash point in the 86th minute.

Andrew Robertson handled the ball but continued playing after the referee's whistle and then kicked the ball towards the Everton box, which was seemingly perceived as a blatant act of time-wasting by the Toffees.

Everton players swiftly confronted Robertson, who laughed in the face of Jordan Pickford before being held at the neck by Conor Coady.

The incident subsequently resulted in many other players – including substitutes – becoming embroiled in heated tussles on the touchline, though Pickford and Robertson were the only individuals booked.

Confirming the beginning of disciplinary proceedings, an FA statement read: "Liverpool and Everton have been charged following a mass confrontation during the 86th minute of their Premier League match on Monday, February 13.

"It's alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.

"Liverpool and Everton have until Monday, February 20 to provide responses to their charges."