Manchester United have confirmed Jesse Lingard will leave the club after his contract expires.

Lingard's deal runs out at the end of June and the midfielder, who came through United's youth system, had long been expected to leave for pastures new.

On Wednesday, United confirmed the 29-year-old was departing, following Paul Pogba out of the exit door.

He reportedly pushed for a move away from Old Trafford in January, but United did not wish to sell the England international.

However, Lingard – who enjoyed a fruitful spell on loan at West Ham during the 2020-21 season, scoring nine league goals in 16 games as David Moyes' team qualified for the Europa League – only started two top-flight matches across the 2021-22 campaign.

He featured 22 times across all competitions, scoring twice – with the last of those goals an 89th-minute winner against the Hammers on his return to the London Stadium last September.

In total, Lingard made 232 United appearances, scoring 35 times.

West Ham wanted to sign Lingard permanently last year, while Newcastle United are also reported to hold an interest.