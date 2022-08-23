Manchester United supporter Stormzy believes Cristiano Ronaldo's future should be out of the spotlight, as he urged fans and media to "let the GOATs be the GOATs".

United claimed their first win of the season by defeating rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday in impressive fashion.

With new signing Casemiro having been paraded on the pitch before kick-off, Erik ten Hag's team bounced back from the 4-0 hammering at Brentford in style, and were deservedly in control at 2-0 through goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

The latter, who ended a run of 997 minutes without a goal in all competitions for United, has scored five league goals against Liverpool, a tally he betters only against Leicester City (six) in the competition, and it was Rashford who Ten Hag picked to lead United's line instead of Ronaldo.

Ten Hag stressed the need for energy as the reasoning behind his decision, with Ronaldo coming on from the bench in the 86th minute, shortly after Mohamed Salah had pulled Liverpool back into the contest.

Ronaldo's future remains uncertain and with United not back at Old Trafford until September 4, three days after the close of the transfer window, it could mean he has played his final home game for the club.

But rapper, singer and songwriter Stormzy, who was in attendance on Monday, wants Ronaldo to be respected as one of the greatest of all time.

"That was amazing, that’s the best we've been this season, the best we've been for a long time," said Stormzy in a pitch-side interview on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

Of Ronaldo, he said: "When they're that great, you can't speak on them, man, you've just got to let the man be great.

"As much as there's been a bit of a fuss, that's a GOAT. You've got to let the GOATs be the GOATs."

United's victory saw Ten Hag become the club's first manager to secure his first ever competitive win with the club in a match against Liverpool, who have failed to win any of their first three games of a Premier League campaign for the first time since the 2012-13 season.