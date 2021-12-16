Leicester City's Premier League clash against Tottenham has become the latest Premier League fixture to be postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Spurs had already seen their past two matches against Rennes in the Conference League, and Brighton and Hove Albion in the top flight curtailed due to not having enough players available due to the number of positive COVID-19 tests in their squad.

However, the Foxes have also been affected by a spate of infections in their camp, with a further number of positive tests on Thursday leading to the match being called off and Leicester closing first-team operations for 48 hours.

A club statement read: "Leicester City can confirm that the Premier League Board has decided to postpone Thursday night’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

"The decision was taken with guidance from medical advisors after the club resubmitted its application for postponement after confirmation this morning (Thursday) of further positive tests for COVID-19 within the first-team squad. As a result, the club has an insufficient number of First Team players available to fulfill the match.

"Given the increase in positive tests among first-team personnel, first-team operations at Seagrave will now be closed for 48 hours, serving as a circuit breaker to help reduce the risk of further infection. First team players and staff will undergo a subsequent round of testing on Saturday.

"The club regrets the inconvenience caused to Tottenham Hotspur and both sets of supporters by Thursday night’s postponement."

Manchester United's clash at Brentford, and Burnley's home fixture with Watford this week were already postponed for coronavirus-related reasons.

It is proving particularly problematic for Spurs, who also saw a match against Burnley bite the dust at late notice due to poor weather earlier this month and now have three Premier League matches to catch up.

Antonio Conte's side are seventh in the table having played 14 games, while Leicester are ninth having played 16.