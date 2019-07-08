Leicester City have signed Belgium international Youri Tielemans from Monaco on a permanent basis following his impressive spell on loan last season.

Tielemans has put pen to paper on a four-year contract for what is reported to be a club-record deal worth in the region of £40million ($50m).

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season at the King Power Stadium, playing a direct part in seven goals in 13 Premier League appearances, scoring three times along with four assists.

One of the most exciting young talents in European football 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nkp0m9hfDY — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 8, 2019

Brendan Rodgers declared Leicester would do "everything possible" to land the midfielder, who also attracted rumoured interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

But despite facing competition for his signature, the 2015-16 English champions have made Tielemans their second marquee buy of the close season following the £30m arrival of Ayoze Perez from Newcastle United.

Leicester finished ninth in the Premier League last season, five points adrift of Wolves in the final Europa League qualifying spot.