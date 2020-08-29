Leeds United have announced the signing of striker Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia for a club-record fee.
The 29-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Marcelo Bielsa's side, who secured promotion to the Premier League in 2019-20.
✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Rodrigo from Valencia for a club record transfer fee— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 29, 2020
The Spain international moves to Elland Road for a reported £26million (€30m).
Rodrigo scored just seven goals in 34 appearances in all competitions last season, although his campaign was disrupted by knee problems.
💬 "I'm very excited to join. As soon as I spoke with Victor, I knew I wanted this challenge with #LUFC." pic.twitter.com/TY73Qfaa2f— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 29, 2020
Previously with Benfica, he was part of a treble-winning side in 2013-14 and twice reached the Europa League final before joining Valencia in 2014.
He scored five goals in seven appearances in the Copa del Rey in 2018-19, including the winner in the final against Barcelona, as Valencia lifted the trophy in their centenary year.
Valencia CF and Leeds United FC have completed the documentation to definitively confirm the transfer of Rodrigo Moreno. Good luck in England! pic.twitter.com/kzskhgs6PV— Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) August 29, 2020