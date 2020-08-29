Leeds United have announced the signing of striker Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia for a club-record fee.

The 29-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Marcelo Bielsa's side, who secured promotion to the Premier League in 2019-20.

✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Rodrigo from Valencia for a club record transfer fee — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 29, 2020

The Spain international moves to Elland Road for a reported £26million (€30m).

Rodrigo scored just seven goals in 34 appearances in all competitions last season, although his campaign was disrupted by knee problems.

💬 "I'm very excited to join. As soon as I spoke with Victor, I knew I wanted this challenge with #LUFC." pic.twitter.com/TY73Qfaa2f — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 29, 2020

Previously with Benfica, he was part of a treble-winning side in 2013-14 and twice reached the Europa League final before joining Valencia in 2014.

He scored five goals in seven appearances in the Copa del Rey in 2018-19, including the winner in the final against Barcelona, as Valencia lifted the trophy in their centenary year.