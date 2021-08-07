Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero as his late penalty gave Leicester City a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

The former City striker, who departed the Etihad Stadium four years ago, settled a generally lacklustre curtain-raiser to the new domestic season at Wembley.

Iheanacho came off the bench in the 79th minute and was brought down by Nathan Ake in the closing minutes.

The Nigerian international, who scored 19 goals for the Foxes last term, calmly slotted the ball beyond goalkeeper Zack Steffen from 12 yards out to give the FA Cup winners the spoils.