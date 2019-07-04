GOAL - Nizaar Kinsella

Frank Lampard has been confirmed as the new Chelsea manager, returning to the club where he became a legend as a player.

The Blues agreed a deal with Derby County worth £4 million to cover the final two years of Lampard's contract at Pride Park after a week's worth of talks with the 41-year-old.

He has signed a three-year deal upon his return to Stamford Bridge to succeed Maurizio Sarri, who departed the club after a single season in charge to take over at Juventus.

Lampard spent 13 years as a player in west London, scoring 211 goals in 649 games to become Chelsea's all-time top goalscorer.

'You can expect a young manager that will give everything, every hour in the day, to bring a team that fans can be proud of.'



Watch Frank's first interview in full on the Chelsea website and app. 👊#WelcomeHomeFrank — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 4, 2019

He won three Premier League titles, the Champions League, four FA Cups, two League Cups and the Europa League while also finishing second to Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho in 2005.

It is understood that Lampard will bring staff from Derby with him, with ex-Blues midfielder Jody Morris expected to join as his assistant manager after working with him at the Rams.

Former Blues coach Chris Jones will also return, while head of performance analysis Steve Rands is believed to be another of the six to eight backroom staff that have spoken to the west London side.

Chelsea's Development Squad manager, Joe Edwards, will also be promoted in line with Lampard's arrival, with the highly-rated young coach boasting a close relationship with Morris from his time in the academy.