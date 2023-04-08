Frank Lampard suffered defeat in his first match back in charge of Chelsea as Matheus Nunes hit a dream goal to earn Wolves a 1-0 Premier League victory.

There was a touch of Marco van Basten's famous goal against the Soviet Union at Euro 88 about the game-winning strike from Nunes on Saturday at Molineux.

It lit up a drab first half and Chelsea could not find a suitable response, leaving them still one short of the 40-point mark after 30 rounds of games, with Real Madrid next up for them.

While the focus fell on Lampard, this was a huge result for Wolves, easing relegation concerns for Julen Lopetegui's side.

Lampard was without Mason Mount, but the caretaker boss pepped up Chelsea's attacking options by bringing in Conor Gallagher and Raheem Sterling as N'Golo Kante sat out the game.

Heading into this one, these teams had just 52 goals between them from 58 games in this season's Premier League, and the lack of a dangerous focal point to both attacks was initially glaringly obvious.

Battles were being fought largely in midfield and on the flanks, and it took a special goal out of the blue from Nunes to break the deadlock in the 31st minute.

The former Sporting CP midfielder sent a wonderful strike whistling across Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the left corner after the ball bounced into his path near the right edge of the penalty area.

Chelsea's Reece James fired horribly over from a free-kick just before the hour as the visitors, in a white kit, looked for a way back into the game.

Wolves had former Chelsea title winner Diego Costa in their ranks, and he was enjoying making a nuisance of himself, even though the old pace has gone. He departed soon after the hour, and Chelsea were probably glad to see the back of the veteran.

Cunha was providing most of the Wolves threat, with Kepa making a solid stop before being grateful to see a fierce strike clear the bar. Chelsea, meanwhile, plugged away but rarely showed obvious purpose, unable to add to their meagre four away wins in the league this season.