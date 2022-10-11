Jurgen Klopp's faltering form at Liverpool could lead to discussions over his position at the club, believes former Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann.

Klopp, who took charge at Anfield in October 2015, has led the club to a modern revival as a Premier League powerhouse, claiming all three major domestic honours and the UEFA Champions League during his tenure.

Last term, an EFL Cup and FA Cup double was almost transformed into a historic quadruple, with the club just edged in the top flight by Manchester City and downed in another European final by Real Madrid.

The potential emotional hangover of that campaign looks to have played a major part in a lethargic start this term that has them arguably out of the title race already, and Hamann fears for the 55-year-old's future.

"At some stage, I think we will have that discussion about the manager, and I'm not sure how far we are off that," he told Talksport.

"What they achieved and what they did last year was second to none. I don't think that will be achieved again, to be within seven days of winning all four trophies.

"I think that psychologically it was always going to be tough this season. This Liverpool team looks tired, they look pedestrian, and they just look flat. I'm not sure where the spark is going to come from.

"[Klopp] said that he still feels that he's the right man to do it, but I see little things.This is something that we haven’t seen at Liverpool for five years.

"The dynamics at Liverpool are no different to anywhere else and if the results aren't there then the manager will come under pressure."