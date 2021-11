Jurgen Klopp believes Robert Lewandowski should have won the Ballon d'Or with the Bayern Munich and Polish striker finishing second to Lionel Messi on Monday.

"I'm really not sure about what it is 100 percent. I think you can always give it to Lionel Messi for the career he has for the footballer he is. But if you don't give it to Robert Lewandowski this time then it's quite tricky to get it at all. And Mo (Salah) was definitely should have been higher up (than seventh)."